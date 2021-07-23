SF Giants: INF Tommy La Stella restarts rehab assignment

Chavis was traded from the Red Sox to the Pirates on Friday, Keith Law of The Athletic reports. Chavis was once a fairly highly-rated prospect, but he's failed to live up to his potential through his first 168 MLB games. He's struck out in 33.6 percent of his plate appearances while slashing just .234/.291/.413. The move to one of the league's most pitcher-friendly parks in Pittsburgh certainly doesn't help his outlook, though he's at least now with a rebuilding organization that could give him the opportunity to work through his struggles in a regular role.