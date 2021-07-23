SF Giants: INF Tommy La Stella restarts rehab assignment
SF Giants infielder Tommy La Stella has restarted his rehab assignment at Triple-A. La Stella has begun rehab assignments on two other occasions since going on the injured list early in May, but various setbacks have forced him to step away from the field. On Thursday, however, the switch-hitter finished 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth inning.aroundthefoghorn.com
