I don’t know about you but I am sick and tired of hearing about Covid. I thought we were essentially done with this mess. But unfortunately, the bad news just keeps coming. The CDC is now saying that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox. I never had chickenpox but I remember the stories and how once one kid in a class got it essentially everyone else had it as well. Before that vaccine was developed it was essentially a right of passage to have the disease. Not exactly sure how I escaped without it but I do not feel as though I missed out!