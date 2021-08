Lil Nas X’s father has become the latest person to criticise remarks DaBaby made during his performance at Rolling Loud festival.At the Miami event, DaBaby shouted to the crowd: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”The comments received a negative reaction online and now Robert Stafford, the father of Lil Nas X, has offered his thoughts in the form of an Instagram Story.Stafford wrote: “Bruh sit down, you had your time”, over a picture of the two musicians.DaBaby also made a number of comments about people with HIV-Aids, shouting: “If you...