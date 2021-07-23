Meet The Swimwear Designer Behind Tinashe’s ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit
“It’s always amazing to see a beautiful, talented Black woman whose art you enjoy wearing your work!,” Destiney Bleu said. The world stopped when the covers of Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, and Leyna Bloom dropped for Sports Illustrated‘s highly anticipated swimsuit edition. Singer Tinashe had a spread in the print issue and it was no surprise that she slayed the shoot and served body, skin, and face for days.girlsunited.essence.com
Comments / 0