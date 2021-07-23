Cancel
Bronx, NY

2nd Suspect Faces Murder Charges In Shooting Death Of Bronx Mother Katherine Diop

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update in the deadly shooting of a mother in the Bronx .

Police say a second suspect, 28-year-old Andrew Johnson, now faces murder charges in the death of 29-year-old Katherine Diop.

Friends say Diop and her 31-year-old brother Maurice were at a graduation cookout last month in Fordham Manor. Police say the siblings went to the store to buy lighter fluid and an argument broke out with a man over music being played outside .

Katherine was killed. Her brother was shot eight times, but survived.

Police previously announced that 24-year-old Jonathan Rosario faces several charges, including murder, in the June 16 shooting.

