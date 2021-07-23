Cancel
EU takes aim at ransomware with plans to make Bitcoin traceable, prohibit anonymity

By Michael Hill
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission (EC) has set out new legislative proposals to strengthen its anti-money laundering (AML) and countering terrorism financing (CFT) rules to tackle financial crime. A key element of those proposals includes changes to make crypto asset transfers more traceable and secure by forcing companies to collect certain details on recipients and senders and prohibiting the use of anonymous cryptocurrency wallets.

