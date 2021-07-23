Cancel
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 Could Be As Water Resistant As Galaxy S21 Ultra

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago, reports emerged that Samsung’s upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, would feature an official ingress protection (IP) rating. There was no information on their exact IP rating but it was obvious that the Korean firm is looking to address one of the major durability concerns with foldable devices. Now we know exactly what level of ingress protection the new foldables will boast. According to Max Weinbach, both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with an IPX8 rating.

