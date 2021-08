Christmas cutie! Rebecca Robertson is pregnant with her second child, due in December. “Here comes the sun,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 32, captioned a Tuesday, July 27, Instagram slideshow with husband John Reed Loflin and their son, Zane, 2. “So excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December (to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day.) It’s been a very humbling journey for us since last October and a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks (will share more on that later) but through every obstacles, we continue to see God’s goodness through our little growing miracle!”