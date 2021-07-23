This Syrian man has been selling a traditional sandwich for 30 years

Sometimes hard work and determination really do pay off. That is the case with Evil Katsu, a dynamite sandwich shop on the Lower East Side. The three partners, Chris, Hai and Asher, found themselves out of jobs during the pandemic, so they created their own jobs. Working out of a pop-up in the back of Pretty Ricky’s when most businesses were shut down they looked to their favorite late-night snack on St Marks for inspiration, katsu, which is basically a fried Japanese-style cutlet. Only these guys and gal have managed to perfect it. They found a space on East 9th Street, which already had some restaurant equipment, spruced it up and now Evil Katsu has a permanent home.
Comments / 0