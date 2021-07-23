‘Old’ Review: Time Flies In Shyamalan’s Latest Thriller

There is no twist in Old. There’s a mystery and that mystery later receives an explanation, but if you go into Old looking for a twist simply because it’s the new film from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, you’ll miss what the film is doing as it refuses to even slow down for a moment. In some ways, the direction is Shyamalan at the top of his game with striking shot compositions, some really effective scares for a PG-13 movie, and once again showing that when it comes to directing kids, he’s on the same level as his idol, Steven Spielberg. But in other ways, you can see Shyamalan’s weaknesses shining through as he lets his premise and mystery overwhelm any character development so that most of the cast is reduced to one-dimensional cutouts incapable of real human moments, which leads to some stilted dialogue (there are shades of The Happening here) and unintentional comedy. To Shyamalan’s credit, he has us for pretty much all of Old’s runtime, but once the movie ends, it feels like we were treading shallow water.