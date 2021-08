The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual "Homemade Salsa" Contest Saturday, August 7th, from 9 AM – 1 PM at 305 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas. In this year's contest, all participants must submit a pint of their salsa to the Texarkana Health Department to be tested. You must submit your entry on Monday, August 2, or Tuesday, August 3 by 4:30 pm. Your salsa will be tested and if it passes you will be given a sticker showing that it has passed. Those who do not pass will be alerted as well.