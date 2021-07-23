Cancel
Attorney General Shapiro announces $26B opioid agreement

By Liz Carey
pennbizreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Josh Shapiro announced Pennsylvania was one of 14 states to reach a $26 billion agreement with three of the nation’s major pharmaceutical distributors and one drug manufacturer regarding their roles in the opioid epidemic. Shapiro said that drug distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmericsourceBergen, along with drug manufacturer...

