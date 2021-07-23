Protect your Office 365 users and your business against evasive phishing attacks
Evasive phishing, BEC and fraud attempts are getting past existing email defenses. The sophistication of these attacks makes them increasingly successful in avoiding detection and fooling your employees, including those who’ve been through Security Awareness and Training (SAT) programs. Cyren Inbox Security provides a critical layer of security where it’s needed most – right in the user mailbox. When evasive phishing and other threats get past traditional security barriers, Cyren detects them and automatically remediates all affected mailboxes, eliminating the attack before it impacts your organization.www.networkworld.com
Comments / 0