Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Protect your Office 365 users and your business against evasive phishing attacks

Network World
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvasive phishing, BEC and fraud attempts are getting past existing email defenses. The sophistication of these attacks makes them increasingly successful in avoiding detection and fooling your employees, including those who’ve been through Security Awareness and Training (SAT) programs. Cyren Inbox Security provides a critical layer of security where it’s needed most – right in the user mailbox. When evasive phishing and other threats get past traditional security barriers, Cyren detects them and automatically remediates all affected mailboxes, eliminating the attack before it impacts your organization.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Attacks#Office 365#Bec#Cyren Inbox Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
SoftwareNetwork World

Demo Video: Protect Your Data

For most organizations, what hinders data availability is failed backup and recovery. Modern services and cloud acceleration are putting a strain on legacy data protection solutions. We see upwards of a 60% failure rate in data recovery due to failed backup and recovery processes. But even with the most modern data protection, cyberthreats are still one of the biggest security threats for any enterprise organization. In 2020, ransomware attacks grew by 700% alone. However, with modernized protection, 96% of organizations that were affected by ransomware cut their average recovery costs down to $5,000, with 76% of companies not paying anything at all. How? Let’s look at an example of how easy it is to protect your data with Veeam.
TechnologyForbes

Your Growing Digital Attack Surface And How To Protect It

CTO and Chief Data Scientist at RiskIQ leading the data science, data engineering and research team. It’s a busy time to be in cybersecurity. Threat actors are more sophisticated, exploit even the smallest vulnerabilities and don’t care who they hurt when they do it. And when organizations are able to fend them off, they don’t go away — they simply regroup, change their strategy and find a new way in. Organizational attack surfaces are also expanding, giving attackers bigger targets to hit. It’s a sneaky battle and one that organizations have to fight.
TechnologyForbes

A New Attack Vulnerability For Your Business: Your Clients

CTO and CISO at BeyondTrust, overseeing the company's technology for privileged and remote access solutions. As we approach the mid-year of 2021, we have all been painfully educated on the threats to our supply chains. Whether these attacks affect products like commercial oil and gas or software solutions we license, a successful cybersecurity attack against our supply chain can have painful real-world ramifications.
TechnologyItproportal

Cybercriminals launch targeted phishing attacks against Microsoft 365 users

Cybercriminals continue to abuse Microsoft branding to steal personal information, corporate data and account credentials, a new report suggests. According to email security company Vade, Microsoft is the cloud brand most frequently impersonated in phishing attacks. It’s also the company to feature in the greatest number of phishing emails since 2018.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams now protects you from phishing attacks

Microsoft Teams now protects against phishing attacks with Safe Links in Microsoft Defender for Office 365. The feature scans links at the time someone clicks them because attackers can redirect clicks after they've been sent. Microsoft's systems block over 100 million phishing emails per month. Microsoft Teams now works with...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Microsoft Teams already includes protection against phishing

Security on the Internet and in the applications you have on your smartphone or computer is essential. Nobody wants their machine to be infected in any way, either by downloading a file received or by entering a web page. For this, the different companies always work on providing new security options and in the case of Microsoft will now have phishing protection in its Teams app.
Technologysouthfloridareporter.com

Protecting Your Business with Veeam Cloud Backup

All business owners want to take whatever steps necessary to protect their ventures, and there are many protective measures you can take. Measures such as protecting the building and equipment with security systems are commonplace, as is taking out insurance against a range of problems. However, what about protection for...
Economysignalscv.com

Under Fire? 5 Ways to Extinguish Slander and Protect Your Business Reputation

Your brand reputation is your business’s most important asset. Consumers of all backgrounds will lean on consumer-facing customer reviews and social media platforms to determine whether you deserve their business. Protecting your business from negative press and establishing a solid risk management strategy should be near the top of your list of business priorities. If you’re concerned about your business’s brand reputation, here are five tips for navigating crises and maintaining an honest character.
TechnologyTechRepublic

How to ensure your vendors are cybersecure to protect you from supply chain attacks

Right now supply-chain vendors are a prime target for cybercriminals. One expert offers ways to remove the bullseye from supply vendors. There aren't many sure things in life, and, sadly, one of them is how criminals—cyber or otherwise—always leverage the victim's weakest link to ensure their success. TechRepublic's Tom Merritt, in his article, video and podcast, Top 5 things to know about supply chain attacks, looked at one important weak link making headlines, supply chains.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

AppOmni’s platform protects companies against cloud and SaaS breaches

From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. As the sophistication, complexity, and...
SoftwareMac Observer

Microsoft Warns Office 365 Users of New Phishing Campaign

Microsoft’s Security Intelligence team issued a warning on Twitter to be on the lookout for an active phishing campaign targeting Office 365 users. Phishing is when an attacker emails or texts people pretending to be a legitimate company to trick them into giving up their personal information. A common phishing attack is an email that looks like it came from your bank. When you click on the log in button via the email, it takes you to a website posing as the bank’s website, and it steals your username and password when you log in.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Phishing Attacks Often Target Small Businesses – Here’s What to Watch for

Scammers target businesses with phishing emails all the time, pretending to be legitimate customers or vendors asking for payment. While any company can be vulnerable to this type of attack, small- to medium-size companies are particularly vulnerable because it is easier for a scammer to do a bit of research online and identify the right people to impersonate or send a phishing email to. A quick social media search or a visit to a corporate website can quickly identify key people such as the CEO, company directors, accounting staff, or office managers who may be able to facilitate a requested fraudulent payment.
NFLhelpnetsecurity.com

Protect your smartphone from radio-based attacks

By now, most of us are aware that smartphones are powerful computers and should be treated as such. It’s not a coincidence that most of the security tips given to smartphone users – such as refraining from opening suspicious links or downloading untrusted apps – also apply to PCs. But...
Personal Financeidahobusinessreview.com

Protecting Your Online Accounts

As financial technology has evolved, it has given consumers the ability to shop, save, and invest online using their phones, tablets and computers. These modern financial conveniences, however, come with risk. “As we all conduct more transactions online, we need to raise our awareness to help protect our financial information,” said Patricia Perkins, director of the Idaho Department of Finance.
EconomyMySanAntonio

3 Ways to Protect Your Business Without Hiring a Lawyer

There are a lot of benefits to being a business owner: control over your schedule, unlimited income potential, choosing projects you genuinely enjoy. But there is a lot of responsibility too. What if you don’t get the legal stuff right? What steps should take to protect yourself and your business? What can you do on your own, and when should you hire a lawyer?
Economyccenterdispatch.com

5 Prep Steps to Protect and Power Your Business

(Family Features) An unexpected event such as a seasonal storm can wreak havoc on your business. While you may not be able to manage Mother Nature, you can take steps to protect your business against the impact of a natural disaster. In honor of National Preparedness Month, consider these tips...

Comments / 0

Community Policy