Protect your Office 365 users and your business against evasive phishing attacks

For most organizations, what hinders data availability is failed backup and recovery. Modern services and cloud acceleration are putting a strain on legacy data protection solutions. We see upwards of a 60% failure rate in data recovery due to failed backup and recovery processes. But even with the most modern data protection, cyberthreats are still one of the biggest security threats for any enterprise organization. In 2020, ransomware attacks grew by 700% alone. However, with modernized protection, 96% of organizations that were affected by ransomware cut their average recovery costs down to $5,000, with 76% of companies not paying anything at all. How? Let’s look at an example of how easy it is to protect your data with Veeam.