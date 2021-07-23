Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sika Gains Full Support and Expertise in Phishing Detection with Cyren Inbox Security

Network World
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSika chose Cyren Inbox Security to protect their thousands of Office 365 users and their global business against evasive phishing attacks. They needed a solution that provided additional detection capability, streamlined their incident response playbook, and was easy to use for employees and security analysts alike. They explored other solutions as well, but each presented limitations, risks and costs that did not fit Sika’s needs. “For what we needed. Cyren fit the best in terms of capabilities and pricing,” explained Justas Natauskas, Manager of Sika’s Cyber Defense Team.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Attacks#Cyren Inbox Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
SoftwareNetwork World

A New Tool for Defending 365: Inbox Detection & Response

To enhance security in the face of phishing threats, organizations using Office 365 need to complement the single-pass inspection model provided by their gateway and Microsoft’s native security with specialized solutions that include continuous scanning and automated incident response. This new approach scans every message for threats and anomalous behaviors post-delivery and when a threat is identified, can automatically “claw back” suspicious messages from all impacted inboxes. This new approach eliminates the labor-intensive process of investigating, containing, responding to and remediating malicious emails across the organization.
Computersuci.edu

Engineers to Develop Spear-phishing Detection Method

July 21, 2021 – Two Samueli School electrical engineering and computer science researchers – Zhou Li and Yanning Shen – are tackling the issue of spear-phishing in collaboration with Microsoft. Spear-phishing is a type of cyber-attack that sends personalized emails to targeted individuals and organizations attempting to convince the victims...
Technologytechbeacon.com

Secure your IoT: Why smart attack and insider threat detection is key

What keeps cybersecurity professionals up at night? That question has always been a scare tactic in a sales pitch, but lately I've thought there is something that really can keep sleep at bay: the Internet of Things. IoT can present some scary challenges for information security pros. As we retrieve...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

AppOmni Provides SaaS Security Management Support for ServiceNow

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security Management, today announced it will be providing SaaS Security Management support for ServiceNow. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, delivers a powerful solution that helps companies optimize organizational workflows from IT and HR services to employee and customer integrations. With the addition of AppOmni, Security and IT teams can identify and remediate configuration risks and security preferences within the ServiceNow Now Platform.
TechnologyNetwork World

Global Intelligence Report: State of Cybersecurity 2021

Did anyone have “global pandemic” on their cybersecurity bingo card? In the world of the chief information security officer (CISO), where careers are defined by staying a step ahead of bad actors, security leaders can be forgiven for not anticipating COVID‑19’s sudden disruption to the workforce, customers, and supply chains, and the new vulnerabilities remote work and other operational shifts introduced.
TechnologyNetwork World

Extreme CEO: Cloud, hybrid workplaces drive big growth for networking

The continued growth of cloud applications, wireless technology and the COVID-19-driven enterprise hybrid workplace is making flexible networking a must. As a result the networking industry as a whole is set to experience the highest growth in years, according to Extreme Networks’ president and CEO Ed Meyercord. Such growth is...
TechnologyNetwork World

Alert Overload Still Plagues Cybersecurity Industry

It’s back! For the third year in a row, we have surveyed SOC professionals from across the industry to learn more about the issues and challenges facing the cybersecurity community and its workers. As the old saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same…. Just like...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Zerto 9 brings immutability and automation for ransomware resilience

Zerto announced the general availability of Zerto 9, significantly advancing its capabilities in the fight against ransomware. Offering new immutability and automation features, Zerto 9 also provides enhanced cloud data management and protection capabilities for end users and managed service providers, new backup capabilities including support for additional cloud platforms, and cloud tiering to deliver secure and cost-effective archive storage and simplified management.
Softwareaithority.com

Paian IT Solutions Used Corent’s Marketizer to Rapidly Publish Its PASOS Cloud Optimization Service on Azure Marketplace

Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology create a transactable presence for cloud optimization services on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) can now subscribe to “PASOS,” giving them continuous optimization and modernization of their cloud assets. Paian IT Solutions is a leading...
Computerslifewire.com

Premiere Pro Gains Apple M1 Support

Following a seven-month beta, Adobe on Tuesday announced that Premiere Pro now supports M1 Macs, and has added some new features. The M1 is Apple’s newest processor. It has a 8-core CPU made up of four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores that give newer Macs a considerable speed boost.
Internetthreatpost.com

Phish Swims Past Email Security With Milanote Pages

The “Evernote for creatives” is anchoring a rapidly spiking phishing campaign, evading SEGs with ease. The Milanote app, billed as the “Evernote for creatives” by reviewers, has attracted the notice of cybercriminals who are abusing it to carry out credential-stealing campaigns that skate past secure email gateways (SEGs), researchers said.
TechnologyNetwork World

Intel revises its chip terminology and branding

Intel is pledging to introduce a faster generation of processors every year through 2025 by embracing new technology that enables smaller and smaller transistors and so more powerful chips. By 2024, the transistors will be so small they will no longer be measured in nanometers as they are today, but...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Fortanix DSM SaaS provides FIPS certified HSM services to cloud platforms and applications

Fortanix announced the availability of its comprehensive Data Security Manager (DSM) solution as a cloud-delivered service. DSM SaaS provides the complete proven capabilities of the Fortanix on-premises solution and is the multicloud data security solution certified to the rigorous FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standard. Available immediately on demand, DSM SaaS is a path for organizations to achieve the highest levels of data security for public cloud, SaaS, hybrid cloud, and on-premises applications.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Spear Phishing Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Symantec, Greathorn, RSA Security

Latest survey on Global Spear Phishing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Spear Phishing. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Barracuda Networks, Proofpoint, Greathorn, Intel Security, Cisco Systems, Forcepoint, Microsoft, RSA Security & Symantec.
Softwaredevops.com

Cycloid Tool Can Reverse Engineer Provisioned IaC

Cycloid this week unveiled a tool that makes it possible to reverse engineer code used to manually provision cloud infrastructure. The Infra Import tool is part of an effort to create a more consistent and reliable version of that code using open source Terraform software. Benjamin Brial, Cycloid CEO, said...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.2 Freezes - Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Host and Any Guest OS

I recently switched over to using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on my desktop computer. I installed VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.2 and have run into multiple cases where any of the guest VMs I run (Windows 10 or Ubuntu 18.04) cause my entire computer to freeze. The system becomes completely unresponsive and I have to hard reset with the power switch to recover.
Technologythefastmode.com

STL Taps Microsoft Azure for Cloud-Native OSS/BSS

STL this week announced that it will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution will give telcos the agility they need for building future-ready applications through its Digital BSS Platform. The future-ready applications are highly scalable, agile and built on four technology confluences - convergence (of wired and wireless), combination (of connectivity, compute and storage), disaggregation (of standard hardware and open source software), and edge compute (bringing all capabilities to the network’s edge), said STL.
Computersuvureview.com

How to access Microsoft 365, Adobe and VPN through student account

UVU students have access to a multitude of resources that can assist with school work and studying. One of these resources that students have access to is Microsoft Office 365. This is a cloud service that allows students to use Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook and Teams — among others.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Bot protection now generally available in Azure Web Application Firewall

Microsoft has announced that the Web Application Firewall (WAF) bot protection feature has reached general availability on Azure Application Gateway starting this week. Azure Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a cloud-native service designed to protect customers' web applications from bot attacks, common exploits, as well as common web vulnerabilities, including cross-site scripting, SQL injection, broken auth, security misconfigurations, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy