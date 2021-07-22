Cancel
Austin, MN

Funeral announcements for 7/22/21

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral service will be held for Normal A. Hegal, age 83 of Blooming Prairie at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 23rd at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, Lemond Township, Steele County, MN. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22nd at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, and for one hour prior to the service at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Pontoppidan Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lemond Township, Steele County.

