Warlock is a rare beast: cheap, powerful, flexible and easy; exactly what Tone2 set out to do with it. A cracker. Surely the big draw of the virtual synthesizer is that you are not limited by any physical restraints as you would be in the real world, just by how much grunt is delivered by your computer processor. You want dozens of filters and oscillators? No problem. Hybrid design? Yes, please. A lime green GUI? Well, maybe.