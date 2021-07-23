UVI 8-Bit Synth review
Hard to remember a more enjoyable time with a plugin. 8-Bit Synth doesn’t just provide aural nostalgia, but heaps of sound modifying potential. UVI wins. Over the last ten years, we’ve seen a boom in media aimed at scratching that 80s nostalgia itch, from Stranger Things’ infatuation with the era’s cinematic tropes (and a lush synth soundtrack), Wonder Woman’s recent colourful adventures in 1984 and the trend for the bleeps and bloops of classic, 8-bit video game soundtracks that pepper EDM and even creep their way into mainstream soundtracking. It seems that as long as there are sentimental memories to conjure, the past will never die.www.musicradar.com
