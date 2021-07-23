Biley-Olatunji Named Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist

Mrs. Brigette Biley-Olatunji, a math teacher and math department chair at Arkansas High School, was recently named as an Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist. The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced the twelve state finalists in a press release issued on Thursday, July 15. The twelve regional finalists will be recognized at an event on August 5 at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion. During the event, the four state semi-finalists will be announced. As a regional finalist, Mrs. Biley Olatunji will receive a cash award in the amount of $1,000.