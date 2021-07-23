Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Biley-Olatunji Named Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Brigette Biley-Olatunji, a math teacher and math department chair at Arkansas High School, was recently named as an Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist. The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced the twelve state finalists in a press release issued on Thursday, July 15. The twelve regional finalists will be recognized at an event on August 5 at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion. During the event, the four state semi-finalists will be announced. As a regional finalist, Mrs. Biley Olatunji will receive a cash award in the amount of $1,000.

txktoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas High School#Mathematics#Texas A M University#Ade#Texas A M University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy