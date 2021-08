The first day of public sales of the Panic Playdate is today, and it either went great or was a big giant mess, depending on how you see it. If you were an international customer and couldn’t get past the order and shipping screens on the sale website, it probably wasn’t a great day for you. If you were one of the first people to order a Playdate device, or you’re one of the people that’ll profit from the company racking up 20,000+ unit orders in under 20 minutes, you’re probably having a fantastic day indeed.