Oklahoma State

Stitt names Tulsa attorney new Oklahoma attorney general

By Cory Smith, Erin Christy, KTUL staff
okcfox.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday announced his appointment of Tulsa attorney John O’Connor as the next attorney general, taking over for the recently resigned Mike Hunter. "I am excited to appoint John O’Connor to serve as Oklahoma’s attorney general," Stitt said. "John is the right leader for this moment. As an attorney, John is known amongst his peers to be of the highest competence and integrity, receiving the highest possible ethical and legal ratings during his 40 years of practice. More importantly, John is a man of high moral character who will do the right things for the right reasons – not for personal gain. I have the utmost confidence in him to uphold the law and fight for all 4 million Oklahomans."

