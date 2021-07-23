How to watch Boxing at Olympics 2020: free live stream, 2021 schedule and more

Mercedes needed something seismic to get back into the championship race, and that's exactly what they got at Silverstone, Max Verstappen coming off second-best in an opening lap collision with Lewis Hamilton, as Sergio Perez finished out of the top 10 after a disastrous Sprint. It means Hamilton is back in the game, and relations between him and Verstappen, and Mercedes and Red Bull, are at an all-time low. Follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix online wherever you are.