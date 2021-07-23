Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wake County, NC

There’s more restaurant recovery in Johnston County than in Wake County, Facebook data shows

wraltechwire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKE & JOHNSTON COUNTIES – New data released by Facebook through the social media company’s Data for Good project in partnership with Direct Relief show that, on some metrics pertaining to business operations as measured by certain activities tracked on the social media giant’s platform, many North Carolina businesses are still struggling due to factors caused by or exacerbated by the changes in the economy following the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic.

www.wraltechwire.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnston County, NC
County
Wake County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Lifestyle
Wake County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Johnston County, NC
Government
Wake County, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Economy#Economic Recovery#Food Drink#Wake Johnston#Data For Good Project#Direct Relief#Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Wake County, NCcbs17

Mask mandates back in effect at many central NC county, city buildings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A number of mask mandates are in effect at city and county buildings throughout central North Carolina on Monday. Starting Monday, Wake County will require face masks in all government buildings. The cities of Raleigh and Fayetteville, along with the towns of Garner and Wake Forest, are also requiring staff and visitors to wear masks in city buildings beginning today.
Raleigh, NCWNCT

Governor Cooper attends Nash County McDonald’s where COVID-19 vaccines given out

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday visited the vaccine clinic held outside of a McDonald’s in Nashville to see more people receive their COVID-19 shot. North Carolinians getting vaccinated received a coupon for a free McDonald’s sandwich at this site, which was set up as a collaboration between the Nashville McDonald’s and Nash County Public Health Department.
Monroe County, NYRochester Business Journal

More than 2,300 already helped by county/city rent assistance program

The Monroe County/Rochester Emergency Rental Assistance Program (EPPI 2.0) has distributed more than $10 million in funding to keep residents in their home. Federal stimulus legislation is funding the program. Monroe County was allotted $16 million and the city of Rochester $6 million in late 2020 to assist families at risk of eviction. The American Rescue ...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Wednesday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday. Category 07/28/21 Change. Cases 63,749 +170. Hospitalizations 3,656. Deaths 1,027. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

More than 300 local dogs deemed dangerous are being monitored by area counties

Raleigh, N.C. — Over the last several months, WRAL News has collected information regarding dangerous dogs in central North Carolina. The inquiries began after two young girls – 7-year-old Jayden Henderson in Garner and 10-month-old Malia Winberry in Angier – were both killed in dog attacks. Most recently, two rottweilers attacked four people in Raleigh over the weekend.

Comments / 2

Community Policy