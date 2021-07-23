Ford Building Out Dedicated Mustang Mach-E Stores In China

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAs Ford Authority reported earlier this year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be manufactured by Changan Ford – a 50:50 joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford Motor Company – in China for local customers, as opposed to the Ford Cuautitlan Assembly Plant in Mexico, which produces the Mach-E for North America and Europe. On top of that, Ford is also rolling out dedicated Mach-E stores in China as it establishes its direct-sales model in the country, according to a new report from Automotive News.

