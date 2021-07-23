Cancel
The MMA Road Show with John Morgan, No. 330: T.J. Dillashaw, Gilbert Burns, Miranda Maverick

By John Morgan, Ken Hathaway
Episode No. 330 of “The MMA Road Show with John Morgan” podcast is now available for streaming and download.

MMA Junkie lead staff reporter John Morgan hosts the show while traveling the world to cover the sport.

John Morgan and Cold Coffee preview what looks to be an absolutely fantastic UFC on ESPN 27 card, including the controversy surrounding the night’s headliner. Along the way, hear from former UFC champ T.J. Dillashaw, as well as Miranda Maverick and Gilbert Burns.

