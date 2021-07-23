Luke Combs pays for the funerals of three fans who died at music festival
Luke Combs paid his respects to the three fans who died at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival by paying for their funerals. Combs was one of the festival’s headliners. ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit reports that the three victims — identified as Kole Sova, 19, Dawson Brown, 20, and Richie Mays Jr., 20 — were found deceased inside a trailer at the campgrounds. Authorities believe they died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator.www.kb101fm.com
