Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Luke Combs pays for the funerals of three fans who died at music festival

By KB101 FM
kb101fm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs paid his respects to the three fans who died at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival by paying for their funerals. Combs was one of the festival’s headliners. ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit reports that the three victims — identified as Kole Sova, 19, Dawson Brown, 20, and Richie Mays Jr., 20 — were found deceased inside a trailer at the campgrounds. Authorities believe they died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator.

www.kb101fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Music Festival#Brooklyn#Monoxide#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopculture

Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
Celebritieswbch.com

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire + more taking part in CMT Giants tribute to Charley Pride

Some of the largest-looming icons in country music are lining up to pay their respects to Charley Pride, the trailblazing music legend who died last winter. Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and Darius Rucker are all among the artists participating in CMT’s upcoming TV special dedicated to Pride’s life and legacy. Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the special will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.
CelebritiesCMT

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam Set For CMA Summer Jam

Later this month, the Country Music Association will welcome nearly 20 of country music’s biggest stars for a two-night event at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, in lieu of its usual CMA Fest, which was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly-introduced CMA Summer Jam will be held...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Combs Debuts Lyric Video for ‘Cold As You’

Luke Combs has a history of releasing chart-topping tracks. In fact, eleven of his singles have hit the top of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. He writes songs from his life and experiences that resonate deeply with his fans. At the same time, his rough-hewn good ol’ boy persona pulls in new listeners every day. He might just be the most influential country artist of this decade.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos. “So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean said, teeing up Wallen’s entrance. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan asked. At that, Wallen, barrel-chested in a black T-shirt and...
MusicBillboard

Morgan Wallen Makes a Surprise Cameo at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert, Performs Pair of Hits

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's headlining concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30). Appearing alongside Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard during an acoustic segment of the show, the embattled 28-year-old country music star -- who was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word -- performed his songs "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the roaring sold-out crowd.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
MusicPopculture

Lady A's Charles Kelley Shares Update From the Hospital After Canceling Show

Lady A was forced to cancel their scheduled performance at Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday night after band member Charles Kelley was hospitalized due to appendicitis, and he shared a health update with fans on Sunday, July 11. The musician posted a selfie from the hospital, seemingly shrugging at the camera and writing that he was "so bummed" to not have been able to play Lady A's first show in over a year.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...

Comments / 0

Community Policy