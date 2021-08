AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Inside the labs at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG), researchers are testing samples to learn how COVID-19 can be killed. It is part of Sparta, a $1.9 million study funded by the the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, involving MCG, the University of Georgia, UCLA and St Jude’s Research Hospital. At MCG, Dr. Ravindra Kolhe and his team collect blood and saliva from 500 participants each month to learn how long natural COVID-19 antibodies last and how strong they are.