TV Series

Three Women: Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) to Star in Showtime Series

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Women has added a big name to its cast — Shailene Woodley, from Big Little Lies and the Divergent franchise. The upcoming Showtime drama was first ordered to series in August 2019 and production is now moving forward. The series is based on the non-fiction best-seller by Lisa Taddeo,...

Shailene Woodley
Shape Magazine

Shailene Woodley On the 'Debilitating' Health Condition That Left Her 'Spun Out'

At the age of 29, Shailene Woodley is already considered a Hollywood heavyweight, having appeared in several critically acclaimed projects — including HBO's star-studded Big Little Lies — and will soon lead the Netflix drama, The Last Letter from Your Lover. But Woodley recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that as her star continued to rise, she had to take a step back from acting while grappling with a "pretty debilitating" health condition.
Collider

Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner on 'The Last Letter For Your Lover' and Their Dream Projects

With director Augustine Frizzell’s The Last Letter From Your Lover now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner about making the romantic drama. Written by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, and based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Felicity Jones, Nabhaan Rizwan, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Joe Alwyn. Set across two time periods through a pair of interwoven stories, the film unfolds a forbidden romance in 1965 and follows a present-day journalist determined to discover the truth behind the secret love letters she finds in her office.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Paulina Porizkova, Shailene Woodley, Jessa Duggar and More!

PAULINA PORIZKOVA + AARON SORKIN ARE DONE: The 56-year-old model Paulina Porizkova said that she and Aaron Sorkin have split. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she wrote.
blackfilm.com

DeWanda Wise To Star In Showtime Drama 'Three Women'

It was recently announced that She’s Gotta Have It star, DeWanda Wise, will star in the Showtime original series Three Women. Wise will play Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. The series also stars Emmy and SAG Award nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) and is based on the blockbuster nonfiction No. 1 bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is also a writer on the series. The announcement was made today by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.
purewow.com

Shailene Woodley Explains What Motivated Her & Aaron Rodgers to Announce Their Engagement

Back in February, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers surprised fans when they announced that they were engaged. The high-profile wedding-to-be was revealed during Rodgers's NFL MVP acceptance speech. After rumors had begun circulating that he was dating Woodley, the Green Bay Packers quarterback referenced their engagement by saying, “2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments...I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career.” Along with the casual announcement, the news was later confirmed by Woodley during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
theplaylist.net

Shailene Woodley Thinks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Will Happen Eventually

HBO opened a can of worms when the network decided to take the limited series, “Big Little Lies,” and surprisingly announce a Season 2 would be made. Suddenly, it didn’t turn into a conversation about just one more season of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed series, but instead, the discussion is always about when is another season coming? With Season 2 in the books and a number of awards already given, the last couple of years have seen fans anxiously awaiting news of Season 3. While the stars seem to be wanting it to happen, HBO has yet to confirm “Big Little Lies” will return. But Shailene Woodley thinks it’s more of a question of when it will come back versus if it will.
HuffingtonPost

Shailene Woodley Reveals Intense Way Aaron Rodgers Prepared To Host 'Jeopardy!'

Aaron Rodgers took his stint guest-hosting “Jeopardy!” as seriously as he takes his football. Actor Shailene Woodley on Monday revealed the great lengths that Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers, her fiancé, went to prepare for hosting the game show episodes that aired in April. “Big Little Lies” star Woodley told...
Extra

Shailene Woodley Reveals What She Finds Romantic in a Relationship

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner as they promoted their movie “The Last Letter from Your Lover.”. Woodley, who is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, shared her take on romance. She said, “I think the small acts that we do for one another, inside and outside of intimacy, they are just as romantic. To me, there is nothing worth living other than that. Even having a baby is romantic.”
tvseriesfinale.com

Love, Victor: Season Three Renewal for Hulu Dramedy TV Series

Victor Salazar and his friends are headed back to Creekwood High. Hulu has renewed the Love, Victor TV series for a third season. A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor (Cimino), little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas. Despite feeling out of place at high school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. Season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (Sear).
Variety
Variety

Showtime Releases 'American Rust' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Showtime has released a trailer for “American Rust,” premiering Sept. 12. Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, the limited series based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name follows Del Harris (Daniels), the chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, as he decides how far he’ll go to protect the son of a woman he loves, Grace (Tierney), after a murder upends the town.
purewow.com

Wait, SJP and Cynthia Nixon Were in a TV Movie Together as Teenagers?!

Well, we didn't see this one coming. Apparently Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon acted in a project together long before they were ever best friends on their smash HBO series. This revelation was made by The Cut, who posted a slideshow on Instagram with the caption, “Good morning. Happy Sunday, pleased to announce that we are never not thinking about this.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

