Report: Inter Won't Sell Chelsea Target Lukaku for Less Than €120M

Chelsea will not be able to acquire Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku for less than €120 million, according to reports.

The Blues have been strongly linked with bringing Lukaku back to Chelsea this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his squad ahead of the new season.,

However, as per Tuttosport via Football Italia, Chelsea will not get their man for less than €120 million.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Inter Milan do not need to sell players this summer, after Achraf Hakimi departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

The report goes on to say that Lukaku is 'almost untouchable' at the Italian club.

The deal looks unlikely as Lukaku has previously expressed his desire to stay in Italy. Speaking on his future last month, Lukaku responded to questions over his future this summer.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Lukaku impressed for Belgium at Euro 2020, scoring four goals after an impressive season in Italy.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube