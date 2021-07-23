Cancel
Jason Aldean tells Apple Music about his new duet with Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You” and 25th No. 1 Song

By Shauna "WhiskeyChick" Castorena
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean joins Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen to talk about his new duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.” He give props to members of his band who wrote not only this new single, but also his 25th No. 1, “Blame It On You.” Kelleigh also sits down with songwriter Josh Jenkins who wrote Jordan Davis’s “Buy Dirt” and the viral TikTok hit “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes.

