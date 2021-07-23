Build credit as a college student with the Chase Freedom Student credit card

I enjoy deep dives into travel, points, and loyalty programs. But occasionally, I enjoy a silly, shallow post as much as any other guy or gal. Today is one of those days. News comes at a frenetic pace in our hobby theses days, and I often don’t stop to enjoy (or gasp) at the little things. One of those areas is credit card design. Full disclosure, I’ll accept a terrible looking card if the rewards are solid. Regardless, we can’t ignore that some cards look great, and others look the very opposite. Here are the best and worst looking credit card designs right now, in my opinion, followed by a few random card design opinions.