21 gifts the Leo in your life will love

Whether it’s for a special occasion, like a birthday or Christmas, or just a way of showing them how special they are – your best friend deserves the coolest gifts.With this in mind, we set out to find the very best gifts to give to your closest pal.Our writer wanted to find suggestions for all tastes and budgets, so variety was an important factor. While some best friends will love a beauty or fashion-based gift, not all do, or would prefer something of the edible variety or of sentimental value.It was also important that we include best friend gifts that...