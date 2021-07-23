Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

21 gifts the Leo in your life will love

By Noelle Ike
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some people are hard to find gifts for — but the Leo in your life? Probably not one of those people. We've rounded up 21 gifts, from a portable karaoke machine to a sun-shaped headboard, that the Leo in your life is sure to love.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

593K+
Followers
88K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings And Queens#Friendship#Target#Nordstrom Com#Monogram#Amazon Com#Le Specs#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Lifestylechatelaine.com

Leo: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

July 23 – Aug. 22. As a fire sign that’s the centre of everything, it should be no surprise that your ruling planet is the bright, glorious sun. You are an energetic soul that has a flair for the dramatic. You’ve got a knack for leading in all situations, and being a fun and confident version of yourself around others. It can be hard to tolerate your own dark side, so cultivating authentic self-acceptance will help you enjoy life to its fullest. The needs of your ego are compelling, but it’s in creation that you find your greatest joy.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Some Fascinating Birthday Gift Ideas for Your Father

Being father is an amazing feeling. When you hold your little tiny baby in your hand and feel it, you feel so good and warm inside. Your whole body reverberates and your feel so much love wants to pour out from your heart for your baby. Being a father is really an amazing feeling.
WorkoutsCBS42.com

Best gifts for people who love yoga

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of people who regularly practice yoga has grown significantly and continues to grow as more people are introduced to the physical and mental benefits that yoga provides. Whether or not you consider yourself a yogi, chances are you have a friend or family member who enjoys attending yoga classes or even following along with an at-home video.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

15 best gifts to spoil your BFF with

Whether it’s for a special occasion, like a birthday or Christmas, or just a way of showing them how special they are – your best friend deserves the coolest gifts.With this in mind, we set out to find the very best gifts to give to your closest pal.Our writer wanted to find suggestions for all tastes and budgets, so variety was an important factor. While some best friends will love a beauty or fashion-based gift, not all do, or would prefer something of the edible variety or of sentimental value.It was also important that we include best friend gifts that...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Well+Good

The 8 Best Gifts for Leos at Every Price Point, According to an Astrologer

We're right in that post-Fourth of July, pre-Labor Day pinnacle of summer, which can only mean one thing: Leo season—which falls from July 23 to August 22—has arrived in all its sparkling glory. It's only fitting that this showstopper sign calls the sun its planetary ruler. The sun represents the creative expression of our individuality and our core identity, which translates to Leos' typical affinity for center-stage roles. The best gifts for Leos, then, play up this appreciation for scene-stealing creativity and big-hearted passion.
Lifestylehouseandhome.com

Shops We Love: Find Unique Gifts At Wolf & Moon

Toronto lifestyle boutique Wolf & Moon (located at 103-1128 Yonge St.) opened last November, born out of owner Leah Miller’s passion for finding the perfect gift. The 650-square-foot space, designed by Leah herself, is a haven of personally curated finds tucked into the city’s Rosedale neighborhood. Airy, bright and full of soft neutrals, the store has a classic yet modern interior. “Wolf & Moon is full of things that make me happy — and mostly pieces you can’t find anywhere else in Canada,” says Leah. Like her globe-trotting travels that inspired it, Wolf & Moon is a destination that satisfies all kinds of wanderlust. Scroll down!
LifestyleEureka Times-Standard

Striving for ‘Imprefection’: Life is the greatest gift

I don’t like going to the doctor. It’s not that I don’t like my doctor, he’s great. It’s that it puts my impermanence on full display, stripping away the denial of immortality, even when it’s simply a routine checkup. Something about being in a medical office raises my blood pressure as well as fear level.
ShoppingPopSugar

26 Pieces the Guys in Your Life Will Love From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and it's a great time to stock up on all the essentials you're going to need all-year long. If you're shopping for the guy in your life, you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for quality jeans that will never go out of style, classic sneakers, or even a new suit, there are some quality options on sale right now.
Lifestylemontanaseniornews.com

Swim for Life, Love, Happiness, and Health

(SENIOR WIRE) As one who grew up in a family of nine children, I’ve always believed one of the best investments my parents made in raising their large brood was the annual purchase of a summer-long membership to a swimming pool. It was a good way for Mom to keep...
HealthBakersfield Californian

LOVE AND LIFE: Learning to nourish the body

Today, in the United States, we have more information than ever on the relationship of food to our overall health. Yet, one in 10 American adults is battling type two diabetes. My family is not exempt. Our relationship with food can be a tricky business. Because we have to eat...
RecipesModern Mrs. Darcy

Food Gift Love: More Than 100 Recipes to Make, Wrap, and Share

From the publisher: "Maggie Battista, a food-gift guru and rising star of the blog world, celebrates her expertise in and enthusiasm for small-batch, hand-crafted foods. She features 100 memorable, edible gifts for any occasion with simple, delicious recipes, detailed wrapping instructions, and stunning photography. There are countless ways to share the pleasures of food with people you care about—from simple homemade infused salts and sugars to instant-gratification gifts like fresh ricotta and flavored butters; from jams, pickles, and vinaigrettes to irresistible cookies, desserts, savories, and spirits that will impress fellow food fans. There’s helpful information for creating your own Food Gift Love pantry at home as well as creative guidance on how to wrap food gifts with style. This book will inspire cooks, food-lovers, and DIY fans to be year-round food gifters."
ShoppingPosted by
Glam.com

13 Birthday Gifts Any Woman In Her 30s Will Love

While it’s obviously the thought that counts, who doesn’t love getting a great birthday present? In our humble opinion, the best gifts for 30 year old women are practical, yes, but also something they wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves. So, if you’re looking for a little gifting inspo (or just want to #treatyourself), we rounded up some of the best birthday gifts that women in their 30s are sure to love.
Societyquickanddirtytips.com

Love People, Use Things: How Might Your Life be Better with Less?

In Love People, Use Things, Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus move past simple decluttering to show how minimalism makes room to reevaluate and heal the seven essential relationships in our lives: stuff, truth, self, money, values, creativity, and people. “I grew up minimalist—it was called being poor.” If I...
ReligionPosted by
Wide Open Country

5 Gifts for Christian Women That They'll Love

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There's no such thing as a bad time to give a gift, everyone loves receiving a present, even if it isn't a Christmas gift or a birthday gift. Maybe you want to give someone an inspirational gift, or maybe you want someone to know you're thinking of them. These Christian gifts for women are great gifts to give if you want to spread God's word with a loved one.
LifestyleVice

The $650 Prada frisbee of your dreams is here

Your summer glamping trips, park dates and festivals just got a whole lot chicer thanks to Prada. Why? Because the Milanese house has released a cute new frisbee as part of its new Mountain Collection, available in a neon orange, sunny yellow and midnight blue, and printed with its triangular motif across the top so everyone knows your plastic throwing disc is better than theirs. It also straps into a cute black adjustable carry case that can be attached to your backpack. Pretty neat! Advertised as being for “nature lovers and fans of outdoor activities,” the entire collection has very strong Victoria Beckham doing army training in the Spice World movie energy.
Food & Drinkspittsburghbettertimes.com

Thoughtful Gifts for Your Favorite Foodies

Think about your friend who posts restaurant reviews on her blog or your brother who’s a wiz in the kitchen. What would make them smile? Read on for a few ideas and use these thoughtful gifts for your favorite foodies to brainstorm the perfect present. Charcuterie Board. Buy a beautiful...
HealthPosted by
Wide Open Eats

6 Thoughtful Gifts for Diabetics That Show Them Your Love & Appreciation

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Diabetes is more than a disease that affects the body and pancreas. For those who live with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, the chronic nature of their condition can often be mentally fatiguing as well. If you have a friend or family member who suffers from the disease, some high-quality gifting is just the right thing to keep their spirits high or raise them if they're low. Fortunately, there are loads of items out there that make good gifts for diabetics.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Leo Monthly Horoscope for August

It’s your birthday season and you’re shining bright! No, I mean, really! You’re actually glowing! No thanks to some sticky astrology at the end of July, Leo season has been off to a rocky start, but as the Sun heats up, you’re beginning to lean into your lion sensibilities. Big hair, bold lipstick, and lots of selfies—at least, I should hope so! You’ll find your light on August 8, when the Sun and Moon link up in your own damn zodiac sign.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

28 Minimalist Earrings to Wear Now and Forever

The best minimalist earrings can help punctuate an outfit. Whether you consider yourself a modern day minimalist or prefer more maximalist details, simple and sophisticated earrings help add a layer of elegance to one’s ensemble. Consider the sister duo behind Agmes, known for their sculptural, artful take on jewelry that are easily future heirlooms in the making. Or Repossi, where Gaia Repossi has continued her family’s legacy of creating timeless, architectural jewelry that can easily stand on its own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy