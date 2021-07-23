Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Lane Restrictions on IL 108 In Greene County Beginning July 26

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENFIELD– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 108 between IL 267 and the Macoupin County line on Monday, July 26, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Greene County, IL
Macoupin County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Macoupin County, IL
Greene County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#County Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

MCT Presents Vehicles To Granite City Township

GRANITE CITY - At its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, July 29, the Madison County Transit (MCT) Board of Trustees presented Granite City Township with the keys to two 14-passenger buses to assist with the transportation of senior citizens and disabled passengers in the community. This replaces two of Granite City Township’s older buses that MCT determined required upgrade to better serve the community safely, effectively, and reliably. The two coach-on-chassis buses are equippe Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Winnebago County Added As Primary Natural Disaster Area

SPRINGFIELD – Winnebago county has been added to the USDA Secretarial natural disaster designation for drought conditions impacting the growing season, allowing producers to access emergency USDA loans as they recover. Winnebago joins Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, which were designated in early July. USDA natural disaster designations also include contiguous counties adding Stephenson county to the list of DuPage, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will counties. Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

The City Of Edwardsville Announces Road Closures For Upcoming Work

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department released multiple upcoming road closures with a variety of work scheduled. First, East Schwartz Street from South Brown Avenue to Springer Avenue in Edwardsville will be closed to all traffic beginning July 29, 2021. Stutz Excavating will be performing repair of roadway curb and pavement. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The intersections of South Brown Avenue and Spring Avenue with East Schwartz Street will remain open Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Explore National Fishing Month in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE —The reason every angler takes to the water is different and for Patrick McRae it’s the lure of being able to catch a 100-pound catfish. National Fishing Month starts Sunday and McRae is helping the county kick off its campaign and looking forward taking part in one of his favorite sports. “The largest fish I’ve caught so far is a 90-pound blue catfish,” McRae said. “The most unusual was a pallid sturgeon, which is an endangered species.” Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Secretary of State White Announces Driver Services Facilities, Secretary of State Offices To Require Masks

SPRINGFIELD - Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require all employees and customers to wear a mask beginning Monday, August 2. White stressed that it is imperative for his facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic over the past year. White is reminding customers that hi Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy