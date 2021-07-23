Lane Restrictions on IL 108 In Greene County Beginning July 26

EDWARDSVILLE —The reason every angler takes to the water is different and for Patrick McRae it’s the lure of being able to catch a 100-pound catfish. National Fishing Month starts Sunday and McRae is helping the county kick off its campaign and looking forward taking part in one of his favorite sports. “The largest fish I’ve caught so far is a 90-pound blue catfish,” McRae said. “The most unusual was a pallid sturgeon, which is an endangered species.” Continue Reading