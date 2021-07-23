Twitter sounds off on 2 people carrying same flag at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: ‘Too awkward’

The Tokyo Olympics are finally underway — more than a year after its scheduled time and amid concerns of a new spike in COVID cases.

But despite the extreme circumstances, the opening ceremony of the first pandemic-era Summer Games went ahead on Friday — with fewer than 1,000 mask-wearing guests, including first lady Jill Biden and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.

Along with it, the Games’ traditional Parade of Nations welcomed athletes from more than 200 countries onto sports’ most celebrated stage. Keeping up with the trend of never-before-seen Olympic experiences, this year, each nation was allowed to bring two flag-bearers to Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

The two-people-one-flag idea was recommended by the International Olympic Committee earlier this year. In February, the IOC issued a statement asking national delegations to select both a male and female flagbearer where possible, as a nod to gender equity.

But while a nice idea on paper, the IOC’s push for equality might not have translated well in real life, according to some commentators weighing in on the event.

“Since there’s only one flag, the two flagbearers have to figure out how to split their ceremonial duties.” Yahoo Sports wrote. “Some enter with both carrying the flag, some pass it back and forth, and some appear to be fighting over who gets to wave the flag.”

Meg Linehan, a sports writer for The Athletic, wrote, “It feels very awkward to have to carry the same flag with another person — I really thought they were each going to get their own flag?”

Some viewers across the world took to Twitter to point out that the move seems just “too awkward.”

For Team USA, baseball star and Winter Olympics medalist Eddy Alvarez carried the flag next to four-time Olympic basketball champion Sue Bird.

Unfortunately, Bird’s fianceé — and soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe — wasn’t able to attend the ceremony because she had soccer practice at the same time.

“Obviously we can’t be there, I don’t know who scheduled us to practice at this time,” she joked. “But everyone from Team USA will be holding it down for us.”