Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Twitter sounds off on 2 people carrying same flag at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: ‘Too awkward’

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago

The Tokyo Olympics are finally underway — more than a year after its scheduled time and amid concerns of a new spike in COVID cases.

But despite the extreme circumstances, the opening ceremony of the first pandemic-era Summer Games went ahead on Friday — with fewer than 1,000 mask-wearing guests, including first lady Jill Biden and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.

Along with it, the Games’ traditional Parade of Nations welcomed athletes from more than 200 countries onto sports’ most celebrated stage. Keeping up with the trend of never-before-seen Olympic experiences, this year, each nation was allowed to bring two flag-bearers to Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

The two-people-one-flag idea was recommended by the International Olympic Committee earlier this year. In February, the IOC issued a statement asking national delegations to select both a male and female flagbearer where possible, as a nod to gender equity.

But while a nice idea on paper, the IOC’s push for equality might not have translated well in real life, according to some commentators weighing in on the event.

“Since there’s only one flag, the two flagbearers have to figure out how to split their ceremonial duties.” Yahoo Sports wrote. “Some enter with both carrying the flag, some pass it back and forth, and some appear to be fighting over who gets to wave the flag.”

Meg Linehan, a sports writer for The Athletic, wrote, “It feels very awkward to have to carry the same flag with another person — I really thought they were each going to get their own flag?”

Some viewers across the world took to Twitter to point out that the move seems just “too awkward.”

For Team USA, baseball star and Winter Olympics medalist Eddy Alvarez carried the flag next to four-time Olympic basketball champion Sue Bird.

Unfortunately, Bird’s fianceé — and soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe — wasn’t able to attend the ceremony because she had soccer practice at the same time.

“Obviously we can’t be there, I don’t know who scheduled us to practice at this time,” she joked. “But everyone from Team USA will be holding it down for us.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Covid#Ioc#Yahoo Sports#Team Usa#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Related
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
SportsSporting News

Twitter incensed as USA volleyball suffers controversial loss to Canada following challenge reversal

Team USA's beach volleyball team suffered a controversial loss to Canada in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. USA's pairing of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, ranked third in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), won the first set 24-22. They then gave up a 10-4 lead in the second set, which Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley — ranked 16th — ultimately won 21-18. That sent the match to the fateful third set, with the winning team needing only 15 points to advance.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
FIFAPosted by
FanBuzz

Megan Rapinoe Has a Twin Sister Who Also Played Soccer

There’s only one Megan Rapinoe. You know her. You’ve heard her name. She’s made the news plenty in the last few years. From trash-talking the president to backing it up with a World Cup, Rapinoe is redefining the badass American athlete. With pink hair and a bright smile, there’s no way you could mistake Rapinoe for any other face.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
MLBWrcbtv.com

Tokyo Olympics basketball 3x3 in review: USA, Latvia win inaugural 3x3 gold

Basketball has become a staple at the Olympics. Whenever the Summer Games roll around, eyes all around the world (and particularly in America) fixate toward the basketball tournaments that feature NBA and WNBA elites. This held true once again for Tokyo, but with a twist — basketball 3x3 was added...
SportsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

US gymnast Jade Carey wins gold in floor exercise final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal in the women’s floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. According to USA Gymnastics, the 21-year-old Carey, who qualified for Team USA as an individual, finished in first place with a score of 14.366. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won silver with a 14.2 score, while Japan’s Mai Murakami and Angelina Melnikova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, tied for bronze with a 14.166 score.

Comments / 0

Community Policy