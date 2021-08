The Duck Dynasty family continues to grow. Korie Robertson took to social media to announce that she will have a new grandchild at the end of this year. Is it just us, or does it feel like the Duck Dynasty family gets bigger by the day? Right at the head of the family are Willie and Korie Robertson. They became one of the country’s favorite couples while starring on Duck Dynasty from 2012 until 2017. However, you could argue that the Robertson’s have become even more popular since their show ended. Millions of fans continue keeping up with the Robertson’s and their children. Those include Rebecca, John Luke, Sadie, Will Jr., Bella, and Rowdy.