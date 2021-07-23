Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jadon Sancho eyeing trophies after completing Manchester United move

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtKsN_0b5p8g1800
Manchester United have signed Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Jadon Sancho is “honoured” to have joined Manchester United and insists he is ready to take a bigger step and help bring trophies back to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old England international – a former Manchester City youth team player – has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further year, after a £73million deal was previously agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

United’s last trophy was the Europa League in 2017, while their last domestic title success was eight years ago in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season as manager.

Sancho hopes to be able to change that having finally completed his move to Old Trafford.

“It’s an honour,” the youngster, who cites United’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney as an early influence on his career, told manutd.com.

“Growing up, Manchester United was one of the biggest clubs that everyone knows, and of course there is also all the trophies they’ve won.

“That’s one of the reasons why I came to Manchester, because I can see the development that’s going on here and I want to be a part of it, especially because it’s such an iconic club and being part of it is kind of a dream come true.”

Sancho believes his four years in Germany, also playing in the Champions League, has helped his development which will stand him in good stead for what comes next.

“It helped me grow as a player and I had the experience of playing in the Champions League and getting the feel of big games,” he added.

“I feel like I did well in those big games and now I’m ready for a new challenge and a bigger step.

“(I’m) eager to win and determined to get trophies. Goals and assists and a bit of skills here and there.

“I can’t wait to get started and obviously want to bring trophies to where they belong.”

I’m ready for a new challenge and a bigger step. I can’t wait to get started and obviously want to bring trophies to where they belong

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally got his man 12 months after first registering his interest, with United initially put off by the Bundesliga club insisting on a £100m fee.

Now he hopes to be able to develop Sancho’s “untapped talent” having brought in a player with the right DNA.

“We’ve followed him for a long time and decided to go for him and finally we made the breakthrough and got the deal done,” he said.

“We think his qualities will fit right in here at Man United. There is some untapped talent there I am sure, and coming into this environment will help him improve as well.

“Jadon is a signing that we expect to stay at Man United for many, many years, so it’s also that part of it that we have a young, up-and-coming forward line.

“He’s got that DNA of exciting fans and entertaining and he’s also a winner. He wants to win and that’s the next step for us.

“We need to take the next step, we want to take the next step and we feel that he can help us do that.

“It’s Man United and we know that our fans want us to go one step further than we did last season, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Old Trafford#Borussia Dortmund#The Europa League#The Champions League#Bundesliga#Man United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals 'small little details' are all that need sorting before Jadon Sancho can be announced as a Manchester United player in £73m move from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Jadon Sancho is set to complete his move to Old Trafford once 'small little details' are completed. On July 1 United announced that they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Sancho. The £73million deal...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'His behaviour was absolutely flawless': Borussia Dortmund pay tribute to Jadon Sancho after making him wait a year before he finally completes £73m move to Man United

Borussia Dortmund have hailed Jadon Sancho for his 'absolutely flawless behaviour' after the England star was made to wait a year before completing his dream move to Manchester United on Friday. United were interested in signing the 21-year-old last summer but failed to agree on the £108million price-tag set by...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines what Jadon Sancho will bring to Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Jadon Sancho will bring “tremendous pace, flair and creativity” to Manchester United after finalising a move from Borussia Dortmund.The England international completed a £73 million transfer to Old Trafford on Friday and signed a five-year contract.And Solskjaer is keen to utilise the 21-year-old’s skills as he looks to build a title contender this season.“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” Solskjaer said.“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jadon Sancho will wear the No 25 shirt after his £73m arrival at Manchester United... with veteran striker Edinson Cavani holding onto the famous No 7 top that the England star wore at Dortmund

Jadon Sancho will wear the No. 25 shirt for Manchester United, the club has announced, following the 21-year-old's arrival from Borussia Dortmund. After over a year of negotiations, United finally landed their man on Friday as Sancho completed his £73million move from the Bundesliga club, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Old Trafford are you ready?': Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire welcome new team-mate Jadon Sancho to Manchester United after the club FINALLY announce his £73m signing

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and club captain Harry Maguire have immediately welcomed new team-mate Jadon Sancho to the club. United announced the £73million signing of Sancho on Friday afternoon, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally getting his man after trying and failing to sign the starlet last summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy