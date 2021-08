The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected 30 players in the second round of the NFL Draft in their history. That’s more than one per year for the Jags, who have had multiple second-round picks five times, most recently this year. Meanwhile, they have had zero second-round picks only twice. For this article, we’re going to limit our discussion to players who have or had at least three years of NFL experience. Laviska Shenault Jr. might turn out to be a great wide receiver, but he’s barely entering his second season in the league, so he didn’t make the cut.