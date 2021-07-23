OPD asks for help identifying suspscts involved in an Aggravated Assault investigation

The Odessa Police Department has asked for help identifying suspects involved in an Aggravated Assault investigation.

The suspects went to the Sonic on 2636 North JBS Parkway and assaulted multiple employees at the fast food chain.

The male suspect threatened the employees with a rifle, and then both suspects fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

If anyone has any information on the suspects, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.