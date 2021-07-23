Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

OPD asks for help identifying suspscts involved in an Aggravated Assault investigation

By Zach Leff
Posted by 
NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYTFd_0b5p7sBZ00

The Odessa Police Department has asked for help identifying suspects involved in an Aggravated Assault investigation.

The suspects went to the Sonic on 2636 North JBS Parkway and assaulted multiple employees at the fast food chain.

The male suspect threatened the employees with a rifle, and then both suspects fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

If anyone has any information on the suspects, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTm32_0b5p7sBZ00

Comments / 2

NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Opd#Aggravated Assault#Sonic#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy