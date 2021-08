In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. At its most elemental level, photography depends on the transmission of light from one place to another. The methods that Gary Aro Ruble used in the 1970s to produce photographs like "Power Flick #13," however, were far from basic. Conceived as large-scale light paintings, photographs in Ruble’s "Power Flick" series describe in detail the transmission of light through time and space, but on a human scale.