Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass is great, but where are all the classic first-party games, Microsoft?

vg247.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve already said multiple times here on VG247, Xbox Game Pass is definitely the best value in video gaming right now. But… it could be better. One of the greatest elements of Xbox Game Pass is that the first-party games are, broadly speaking, there to stay. They crop up on launch day and are there forever. Third-party titles come and go, but you always know those Xbox Game Studios titles will be there. That adds a lot of value to the subscription, and if you want a hot new first-party game, in money terms it probably makes more sense to pick up or extend a Game Pass Ultimate sub than to actually buy a copy of that single game. How many people are actually going to buy Halo Infinite? I’d wager the answer is not very many.

www.vg247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Uematsu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Video Game#Party Game#Vg247#Xbox Game Studios#The Live Reloaded#Japanese#Final Fantasy#Xbox Live Arcade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesxda-developers

Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the end of July 2021!

Microsoft has announced its third batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July. The last group of games added to Games Pass included only a handful of games by comparison and even the first batch of July only had seven new games for the platform. These will likely be the final games to be added to the platform for the month, and there are quite a number of them.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Classic Xbox Titles Among Twelve Games Joining Game Pass

If you’ve been a fan of the Xbox since the original, this latest batch of Game pass titles has a few treats for you. Microsoft announced today that twelve new games will be hitting the service over the next couple weeks. Among them are two classic Xbox titles. Let’s start with the full list.
Video GamesPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Xbox Game Pass Ended the Console War

Xbox has forfeited the console war, starting a new one in its wake. Cloud gaming services should grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41% through 2028. Xbox Game Pass will face more competition as the cloud gaming bandwagon gets crowded. The Xbox Game Pass line of service offerings...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Blinx and Microsoft Flight Simulator round out Xbox Game Pass in July

Blinx, the original Xbox's infamous time-travelling cat, joins Xbox Game Pass next week. Celebrating 20 years of Xbox, Blinx: The Time Sweeper becomes available for subscribers on 26th July for cloud and console. Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, the enjoyable arcade air pilot game also for the original Xbox,...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: All Classic Xbox Games In This Week's Sales (July 20-27)

This week's selection of Xbox Deals is now live, and as usual, we've got another selection of original Xbox and Xbox 360 classics to take advantage of, included across various sales including the ongoing WB Publisher sale. Below, we've included every single Xbox 360 and original Xbox game available over...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

All New Xbox Game Pass Additions for July – Part 2

With the weather heating up outside, a fresh batch of Xbox Game Pass additions have come at the perfect time. Thanks to an official blog post from Xbox, we have plenty of reasons to stay indoors in front of the fan for the remainder of July. While the first half...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Touryst and Undermine Among Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass This July

Xbox Game Pass, the video game service on demand of Microsoft for Xbox and PC consoles it dismisses three titles from its catalog this July. So much so, that the next July 31st the videogames The Touryst, It Lurks Below Y Undermine They will no longer be available as part of the service of both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, in their versions of Xbox One and Windows 10.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Download Xbox Game Pass Games Using Alexa

The future is here. It's finally possible to control your electronic devices with voice commands like we're on the set of Star Trek. Of course, that includes your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S devices. If you want to learn how to magically download Game Pass games on your Xbox...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Cris Tales delivers love letter to classic RPGing to Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation, Switch and PC

Cris Tales, a love-letter to classic RPGs, is available now on all major platforms. You can grab it on PC via Steam, PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch, and, of course Xbox One and Series X|S for £34.99 or via Xbox Game Pass should you prefer. Cris Tales has Xbox Series X|S optimisations and also supports Smart Delivery, meaning if you buy the game on Xbox One, you’ll automatically receive the Series X|S versions at no extra cost.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Xbox Game Pass Boosts Indie Game to 500,000 Downloads

The advantages of Xbox Game Pass are clear as the service helped one Indie Game get to 500,000 total downloads. Xbox Game Pass is the gift that just keeps on giving, to both consumers and game developers. Microsoft’s subscription service has a staggering number of subscribers now, and all of them can enjoy hundreds of games for their monthly fee.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Is About To Add A Huge Amount Of Games

Everyone gather around, it's that time again. Xbox Game Pass is giving us yet more content to enjoy. The subscription service has honestly assured us that we're never going to get through our gaming backlogs with yet another load of quality content, from some older titles to newer ones, so without further ado let's get into the 12 games it's delivering next.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

More great games join Xbox Game Pass from today

Microsoft Flight Simulator and Cris Tales are among the games joining Xbox Game Pass this month. Cris Tales from Dreams Uncorporated was released on console and PC earlier this week. By all accounts, it’s a sublime action-RPG and well worth its asking price. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, however, you can play the game as part of your monthly or annual membership.
MLBEngadget

Microsoft offers discounts on hundreds of Xbox and PC games

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Xbox's has returned. Microsoft is offering deals on hundreds of Xbox and...
Theater & DanceComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have Only 10 Days to Play These Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are losing not one, not two, but three games in 10 days, also known as July 31. That said, depending on what platform you're on, you may not be losing all three. While console subscribers are losing all three games, Cloud users and subscribers on PC are only losing two of these three games. Right now and until July 31, all three games remain not only playable, but each game is available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, for subscribers that is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy