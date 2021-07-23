Xbox Game Pass is great, but where are all the classic first-party games, Microsoft?

As we’ve already said multiple times here on VG247, Xbox Game Pass is definitely the best value in video gaming right now. But… it could be better. One of the greatest elements of Xbox Game Pass is that the first-party games are, broadly speaking, there to stay. They crop up on launch day and are there forever. Third-party titles come and go, but you always know those Xbox Game Studios titles will be there. That adds a lot of value to the subscription, and if you want a hot new first-party game, in money terms it probably makes more sense to pick up or extend a Game Pass Ultimate sub than to actually buy a copy of that single game. How many people are actually going to buy Halo Infinite? I’d wager the answer is not very many.