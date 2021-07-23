The key talking points ahead of the Lions’ series opener against South Africa

Alun Wyn Jones has completed a remarkable recovery to captain the British and Irish Lions in the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town just four weeks after dislocating his shoulder.Warren Gatland’s side includes a number of surprise selections, with an attacking feel and a forward pack picked to directly combat South Africa’s World Cup-winning unit.“In my four Tours as a Lions coach, this was by far the hardest Test selection I have been involved in,” said Gatland. “We couldn’t have asked for more from the players so far; they’ve all put their hands up and made picking...
