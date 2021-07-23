Cancel
The key talking points ahead of the Lions' series opener against South Africa

The Lions face South Africa in Saturday’s first Test in Cape Town (Steve Haag/PA) (PA Wire)

The British and Irish Lions series against South Africa begins in Cape Town on Saturday to end months of uncertainty over whether it would actually take place due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside Itoje-fest! Lion king Maro's brother Jeremy takes us inside the annual family mega-barbecue that will be its best ever should the superstar lock help the Lions win the series against South Africa

Itoje-fest could be the best yet this year, as Maro returns to his parents’ garden in Edgware for their souped-up family barbecue in September full of Lions stories. ‘It started in 2018, so we’re on to our third version having missed it last year; Ugo Monye keeps asking for an invite!’ Itoje’s brother Jeremy tells Sportsmail with a laugh.
WorldThe Independent

Alun Wyn Jones to skipper Lions in first Test against South Africa on Saturday

Alun Wyn Jones will captain a British and Irish Lions side selected on form over reputation for Saturday’s first Test against South Africa at Cape Town Stadium. Four weeks after dislocating his shoulder in an injury that appeared to have ended his tour, Jones will continue his sensational comeback by leading Warren Gatland’s side into their critical series opener.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Boks spell danger... this means so much to our troubled nation': Former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers opens up to JAMIE ROBERTS on how the Lions tour will boost morale, his experience in 2009 and his prediction ahead of this year's Tests

Jean de Villiers is a former South African captain, World Cup winner and was Jamie Roberts' opposite number during the Lions series of 2009 – the perfect man to chat to before the Tests begin in 2021. The pair played many times against each other, and Roberts joined de Villiers'...
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: The Lions MUST win the first Test against South Africa or they will be whitewashed... both teams have had it rough with Covid but I fancy Warren Gatland's men by a point!

The Lions will never have a better chance of winning an opening Test... and it's important they do because if they lose, I fear they will get whitewashed. Both sides have endured all sorts of difficulties during these Covid times, but in that respect the Lions have had a marginally easier ride. The Boks will get better as the series progresses, so the Lions need a quick start.
Worldrugbyworld.com

South Africa team to play Lions – First Test

Siya Kolisi will captain South Africa in the first Test of the British & Irish Lions 2021 series on Saturday in Cape Town. The back-rower tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago but rejoined the squad on Monday after completing his isolation period in Johannesburg, as did wing Makazole Mapimpi and prop Ox Nché.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

British & Irish Lions: Analysing Warren Gatland’s five key selections for South Africa opener

Alun Wyn Jones has completed a remarkable recovery to captain the British and Irish Lions in the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town just four weeks after dislocating his shoulder.Warren Gatland’s side includes a number of surprise selections, with an attacking feel and a forward pack picked to directly combat South Africa’s World Cup-winning unit.“In my four Tours as a Lions coach, this was by far the hardest Test selection I have been involved in,” said Gatland. “We couldn’t have asked for more from the players so far; they’ve all put their hands up and made picking...

