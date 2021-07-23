Marvel’s Avengers is having a free weekend
Square Enix has announced that Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers will be free to play next weekend on PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. The free weekend is being held from July 29th through August 1st to celebrate the permenant launch of the multi-hero feature, which allows players to be the same character in multiplayer. During the weekend, players will have access to everything in the game, including the Reassemble campaign, Avengers Initiative, and the Kate Bishop and Hawkeye Operations.egmnow.com
