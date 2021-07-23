Cancel
Video Games

Marvel’s Avengers is having a free weekend

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced that Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers will be free to play next weekend on PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. The free weekend is being held from July 29th through August 1st to celebrate the permenant launch of the multi-hero feature, which allows players to be the same character in multiplayer. During the weekend, players will have access to everything in the game, including the Reassemble campaign, Avengers Initiative, and the Kate Bishop and Hawkeye Operations.

