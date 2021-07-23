Marvel’s Avengers is having a free weekend

The passage of Marvel’s Avengers through the market has not been easy. After the launch, it did not take long for players to abandon the video game, which was conceived as a title-service, but which has had problems sustaining itself in that business model. After several delays in its DLCs, Crystal Dynamics has continued to nurture the product with novelties, hoping to once again attract those who said goodbye long ago. And what about potential new users? The studio has announced a free trial that will take place from July 29 to August 1.