Bruce Poliquin wants to transform former Bath cannery into housing complex and public park
Former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin wants to transform the site of a former Bath cannery into a housing complex and public park. Though he hasn’t submitted a formal application, the former congressman made his intentions for the 5.6-acre lot along the Kennebec River — which used to be occupied by Stinson Seafood — known to the Planning Board earlier this week, The Times Record reported.bangordailynews.com
