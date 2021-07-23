Salmonella outbreak linked to salad greens sold in Illinois, Iowa
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recalling salad greens after several Salmonella outbreaks were linked to them.
BrightFarms salad greens were distributed to Walmart's in both Iowa and Illinois, as well as Jewel Osco's in Illinois. They're packaged in clear, plastic containers and include the following products:
- 50/50 Spring & Spinach
- Butter Crisp
- Harvest Crunch
- Lakeside Crunch
- Mighty Romaine
- Nutrigreens
- Spring Crunch
- Spring Mix
- Sunny Crunch
The products have "best by" dates through through 7/29/2021.
At least seven people ate or bought BrightFarms salad greens before getting sick, two were hospitalized.
Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. They usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing contaminated food.
You can read the full recall notice here .
Comments / 0