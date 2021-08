Life has a way of moving us to address certain realities. There are challenges, ahead. Humanity appears to be in a more turbulent state. What remains ever true is that life is not for the weak. By no means is it for those, who are too timid and scared to navigate the world around them. You have to grab life by the horns, move with the beat, and swim through the turbulence. That’s just how it’s meant to be. Yet, through all of that chaos, isn’t there a way for love to blossom? Isn’t there a way for love’s blooming to take place? Chaos, and a tough exterior, doesn’t need to translate into tensions between humanity; not at all. All it takes is a touch of love, and the right walk into a more healthy understanding of, self.