Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow closes above 35,000 for the first time

By Anneken Tappe
CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — It's been a turbulent week on Wall Street, starting with a massive selloff over worries about the Delta variant. But by Friday, stocks were back up and each index closed at at record highs. The Dow closed 0.7%, or 238 points, higher, finishing above 35,000...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Government Bonds#Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Cnn Business#S P#Indu#Bdswiss Group#Us Treasury#Ihs Markit#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower, but post a gain for the month

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, but climbed for the month. "Renewed signs that the Federal Reserve may not taper anytime soon continues to sweeten appetite for the precious metal, while negative COVID-19 developments may boost attraction towards the safe-haven asset," said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. Looking ahead however, gold may face multiple headwinds "as the Fed finds it increasingly difficult to defend its dovish stance," he said. With annual inflation in the U.S. already at a 13-year high and the economy recovering, "hawks are bound to enter the scene," and such a development "could throw a proverbial wrench in the works for gold bulls, sending prices tumbling lower." December gold fell by $18.60, or 1%, to settle at $1,817.20 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices rose nearly 0.9% for the week and were up 2.6% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Businessfxempire.com

Inflation Climbs Higher, but Gold Closes Sharply Lower

However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only...
StocksNBC Chicago

Dow Futures Rise 200 Points Ahead of the First Trading Day of August

U.S. stock futures rose in early morning trading on Monday as investors geared up for the first trading day of August. Dow futures rose 218 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in positive territory. The major averages managed to notch their sixth month of gains...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA

Despite a Fed that left monetary policy unchanged, cooling sooner-than-anticipated tapering expectations, global market sentiment ended on a downbeat this past week. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed -0.36%, -0.37% and -1.11% respectively. European equities were mixed. The Dax 30 closed -0.8% as the FTSE 100 netted little changed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stimulus hopes lift Wall St futures ahead of manufacturing PMIs

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill unveiled by U.S. Senators raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while investors turned to manufacturing activity data to gauge the pace of a domestic economic rebound. The Senate on Sunday unveiled the bipartisan plan to...
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in July 2021

For the month, the Dow Jones advanced 1.3%, the S&P 500 2.3%, and the Nasdaq 1.2%. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 926K new jobs in July. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday as investors have started to behave nervously as Amazon shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth. Despite this, Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on a monthly basis and continue to trade in a bull market.
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com – The U.S. jobs report for July will be the highlight in the week ahead with investors on the watch for any catalysts that could encourage the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy sooner. The economic calendar also features the Institute for Supply Management’s PMIs along with data on factory orders and initial jobless claims. Earnings will continue to dominate headlines, with more than a quarter of S&P 500 companies set to report in the coming week. The crackdown by Chinese market regulators could continue to be a major story and in the UK the Bank of England is to hold its latest policy meeting where it is likely to echo the Fed’s view that there is still some way to go before stimulus can be reduced. Here is what you need to know to start your week.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks start session lower on final day of June trading

Wall Street stocks opened lower on Friday as an otherwise solid month for equities reached its final day of trading. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 35,002.51, while the S&P 500 was 0.38% weaker at 4,402.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.54% softer at 14,697.80.
StocksNorman Transcript

US stocks slip but are still on track for 6th monthly gain

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday with internet retail giant Amazon weighing down major indexes following a weak sales report and forecast. The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% as of 1:20 p.m. Eastern and is on pace for a weekly loss, though still poised to finish out July with its sixth monthly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122 points, or 0.4%, to 34,962 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks open lower as Amazon shares slide

NEW YORK, July 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks came under pressure on Friday morning after disappointing quarterly results from U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 7.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 35,077.51. The S&P 500 fell 19.45 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,399.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 130.19 points, or 0.88 percent, to 14,648.08.
StocksBusiness Insider

Disappointing Amazon Results May Weigh On Tech Stocks

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures showing a significant move to the downside. A steep drop from Amazon (AMZN) is likely to weigh on the tech sector, with the online retail giant plunging by 7 percent in pre-market trading.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

US stocks slip on Amazon earnings, dollar near 1-month low

NEW YORK/LONDON (July 30): US stocks dropped on Friday to pull further from record highs, as an underwhelming earnings report from Amazon.com Inc dampened the market mood, while the dollar rose a shade but hovered near a one-month low. After making record profits during the pandemic, Amazon said late on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy