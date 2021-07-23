Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Information Extraction at Scribd

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part 2 in a series of blog posts describing a multi-component machine learning system we built to extract metadata from our documents in order to enrich downstream discovery models. In this post, we present the challenges and limitations we faced and the solutions we came up with when...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Dumas
Person
Jules Verne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scribd#Nlp#Los Alamos#Keyphrase Extraction#Tf Idf#Stopwords#N Gram#Nnp#Center#Entity Extraction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computersarxiv.org

COfEE: A Comprehensive Ontology for Event Extraction from text, with an online annotation tool

Data is published on the web over time in great volumes, but majority of the data is unstructured, making it hard to understand and difficult to interpret. Information Extraction (IE) methods extract structured information from unstructured data. One of the challenging IE tasks is Event Extraction (EE) which seeks to derive information about specific incidents and their actors from the text. EE is useful in many domains such as building a knowledge base, information retrieval, summarization and online monitoring systems. In the past decades, some event ontologies like ACE, CAMEO and ICEWS were developed to define event forms, actors and dimensions of events observed in the text. These event ontologies still have some shortcomings such as covering only a few topics like political events, having inflexible structure in defining argument roles, lack of analytical dimensions, and complexity in choosing event sub-types. To address these concerns, we propose an event ontology, namely COfEE, that incorporates both expert domain knowledge, previous ontologies and a data-driven approach for identifying events from text. COfEE consists of two hierarchy levels (event types and event sub-types) that include new categories relating to environmental issues, cyberspace, criminal activity and natural disasters which need to be monitored instantly. Also, dynamic roles according to each event sub-type are defined to capture various dimensions of events. In a follow-up experiment, the proposed ontology is evaluated on Wikipedia events, and it is shown to be general and comprehensive. Moreover, in order to facilitate the preparation of gold-standard data for event extraction, a language-independent online tool is presented based on COfEE.
Softwarehackaday.com

Extracting The WiFi Firmware And Putting Back A Keylogger

In the interest of simplification or abstraction, we like to think of the laptop on the kitchen table as a single discrete unit of processing. In fact, there is a surprisingly large number of small processors alongside the many cores that make up the processor. [8051enthusiast] dove into the Realtek rtl8821ae WiFi chip on his laptop and extracted the firmware. The Realtek rtl8821ae chip is a fairly standard Realtek chip as seen in this unboxing (which is where the main image comes from).
Sciencearxiv.org

An artificial intelligence natural language processing pipeline for information extraction in neuroradiology

The use of electronic health records in medical research is difficult because of the unstructured format. Extracting information within reports and summarising patient presentations in a way amenable to downstream analysis would be enormously beneficial for operational and clinical research. In this work we present a natural language processing pipeline for information extraction of radiological reports in neurology. Our pipeline uses a hybrid sequence of rule-based and artificial intelligence models to accurately extract and summarise neurological reports. We train and evaluate a custom language model on a corpus of 150000 radiological reports from National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London MRI imaging. We also present results for standard NLP tasks on domain-specific neuroradiology datasets. We show our pipeline, called `neuroNLP', can reliably extract clinically relevant information from these reports, enabling downstream modelling of reports and associated imaging on a heretofore unprecedented scale.
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-Scale Feature and Metric Learning for Relation Extraction

Existing methods in relation extraction have leveraged the lexical features in the word sequence and the syntactic features in the parse tree. Though effective, the lexical features extracted from the successive word sequence may introduce some noise that has little or no meaningful content. Meanwhile, the syntactic features are usually encoded via graph convolutional networks which have restricted receptive field. To address the above limitations, we propose a multi-scale feature and metric learning framework for relation extraction. Specifically, we first develop a multi-scale convolutional neural network to aggregate the non-successive mainstays in the lexical sequence. We also design a multi-scale graph convolutional network which can increase the receptive field towards specific syntactic roles. Moreover, we present a multi-scale metric learning paradigm to exploit both the feature-level relation between lexical and syntactic features and the sample-level relation between instances with the same or different classes. We conduct extensive experiments on three real world datasets for various types of relation extraction tasks. The results demonstrate that our model significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art approaches.
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Resource Efficient Mountainous Skyline Extraction using Shallow Learning

Skyline plays a pivotal role in mountainous visual geo-localization and localization/navigation of planetary rovers/UAVs and virtual/augmented reality applications. We present a novel mountainous skyline detection approach where we adapt a shallow learning approach to learn a set of filters to discriminate between edges belonging to sky-mountain boundary and others coming from different regions. Unlike earlier approaches, which either rely on extraction of explicit feature descriptors and their classification, or fine-tuning general scene parsing deep networks for sky segmentation, our approach learns linear filters based on local structure analysis. At test time, for every candidate edge pixel, a single filter is chosen from the set of learned filters based on pixel's structure tensor, and then applied to the patch around it. We then employ dynamic programming to solve the shortest path problem for the resultant multistage graph to get the sky-mountain boundary. The proposed approach is computationally faster than earlier methods while providing comparable performance and is more suitable for resource constrained platforms e.g., mobile devices, planetary rovers and UAVs. We compare our proposed approach against earlier skyline detection methods using four different data sets. Our code is available at \url{this https URL}.
TechnologyThe Windows Club

How to download or extract your Google Maps Data

Google Maps is a spectacular web-based geographical application. This program is widely used across the globe, but very few know that you can export the past data for future reference. The best part is that the data never gets erased from the Google server rather it can be accessed by the user whenever required and can be used on other application programs too. Updating your Google Maps or using a new Maps application is not a hassle now, you can download your maps history to use it later. This post will guide you on how to download your Google maps data.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Manipulate PDF Files, Extract Information with PyPDF2 and Regular Expression

Make Your PDF Manipulation Task Easy with PyPDF2 and Regular Expression. Undoubtedly, modern technology has made our life easy. Even we can not think of a day without the usages of modern techniques and technologies. Natural language processing is one of the most used technologies in the recent time. Basically, natural language processing plays a significant role in our daily communication. If we come to know about the insight into the technology and can implement the technologies with our own it will be a great pleasure for us.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

7 Python Libraries For Data Science That Will Wow You

In the 21st-century data science has attracted a lot of attention and has been recognised as one of the most exciting fields to work on. With the immense growth of data science and its applications, a number of Libraries, frameworks and toolkits have also been developed which along with the traditional data science libraries like Numpy, Pandas Matplotlib, Scikit-learn can make programmers’ lives easier.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Image Classification Explained to My Grandma

In 2019 I take part in an international context organized by CodeProject and I win with my project KerasUI, a tool for implementing a web GUI for training and consume neural networks. It was a special opportunity for refreshing my knowledge of neural networks and artificial intelligence after few years of inactivity in this field. Now that two years are passed, I talk occasionally with friends and colleagues but I still feel like the community didn’t have the right awareness on this topic. Apart from experts, most people simply ignore what is Image Classification or simply identify it with some methods of the TensorFlow library. Well, this pushes me to write again on this topic and focus only on the theoretical part!
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

Platform teaches nonexperts to use machine learning

Machine-learning algorithms are used to find patterns in data that humans wouldn't otherwise notice, and are being deployed to help inform decisions big and small—from COVID-19 vaccination development to Netflix recommendations. New award-winning research from the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science explores how to help...
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

Understanding and Configuring the WordPress robots.txt File

One of my previous tutorials covered the basics of understanding and configuring the .htaccess file in WordPress. The robots.txt file is a special file just like the .htaccess file. However, it serves a very different purpose. As you might have guessed from the name, the robot.txt file is meant for bots. For example, bots from search engines like Google and Bing.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Causal Framework for Model Robustness

We would all like our Machine Learning models generalize on the unseen data, but often find that our model performance drops when the new data do not look like the old data, that is have a different distribution. For example, a medical diagnostics system we trained on the data from one country does not generalize to another other country because the common diseases in that country are different than diseases in the country of the training set. Machine learning researches and practitioners developed various techniques to overcome this problem and name the model robust.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Don’t lose your data: saving a MySQL database backup via CLI

This article will quickly describe how you can save a dump file of your database using mysqldump via CLI. There you can find code and explanation for the following topics:. If you ever worked with databases you know how important it is to backup your data. Data loss happens when you are not expecting and you have to be prepared. Saving dump files from your database is one way to prevent data loss and even more.
Books & Literaturetowardsdatascience.com

5 Books You Can Read To Learn About Artificial Intelligence

Books, books, books! Before I started my journey in machine learning, I stacked up a pile of books on artificial intelligence from my local Waterstones books store. The idea was to gather up as much knowledge as I can about the potential of AI and whether I thought it was something I could do.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Getting familiar with Rmarkdown Stargazer

Happiness in the present is only shattered by comparison with the past. ~Douglas Horton. Regression analysis does not require any separate introduction today. In fact, it would be hard to find a field of study that can put a bet and win for not using this technique at least once in their life cycle. There exists a relationship, waiting to be explored by someone through some variant of regression technique. Ever since mathematicians Adrien-Marie Legendre and Carl Friedrich Gauss invented this technique in the early 19th century, the world has been experiencing at least one use case every day; by some human being alive in the world. It is scary to imagine what would have happened if this technique would not have been accessible by the human race. How the world wars would have progressed, had this technique not been made public?
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

Key Attributes in ER Diagrams

How to establish a primary key from a set of alternatives. Composite, superkey, candidate, primary and alternate keys explained. Other keys you may come across include foreign and partial keys. If you’re unfamiliar with entities and attributes, you may want to read Intro to the E-R Diagram first. The ER...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How to think about probability

If I had to give a one-sentence answer to explain how machine learning models work, my answer would be “by calculating (conditional) probabilities.” Probability theory sits at the foundation of even the most complex data science tasks. This article gives an easy-to-read introduction to probability theory. Discrete probability. Flip a...
Agricultureadafruit.com

E-mail Spam Filtering on Raspberry Pi using Machine Learning #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This project targets the domain of e-mail spam filtering using machine learning. A classifier is trained using supervised Machine Learning algorithm called Support Vector Machine (SVM) to filter e-mail as spam or not spam. Each e-mail is converted to a feature vector. The SVM is trained on Raspberry Pi and the result displayed on the piTFT screen. In addition to displaying whether the e-mail is spam or not, the display also gives the user information about potential reasons for why the e-mail has been classified as spam. The database used for training is a toned-down version of the SpamAssassin Public Corpus; only the body of the e-mail is used.
Computersgitconnected.com

How to Change Voices Using a PyTorch Implementation of MaskCycleGAN-VC on WSL2

The nice and easy tutorial with step-by-step instructions. MaskCycleGAN-VC: An extension of CycleGAN-VC2 that uses non-parallel voice conversion to train voice converters without data of speakers uttering the same sentences. It uses a novel auxiliary task called filling-in-frames that applies a temporal mask to the input mel-spectrogram and encourages the converter to fill in the missing frames based on the surrounding frames.

Comments / 0

Community Policy