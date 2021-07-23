Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 99 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:41 am, Officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop, they found that a passenger to be underage and in possession of intoxicants. The 18-year-old was arrested. After processing, the subject was advised they were free to go with a citation having been issued, but the subject was refusing to leave the police department. The subject continued to refuse after being advised to leave multiple times. The subject was arrested for trespassing, cited and then left the PD.