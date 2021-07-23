Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Children’s Library Ribbon Cutting

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official ribbon-cutting for the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is today. Library Director Candy Warren says the event starts at 5:30 and runs until 7:00 p.m. Warren says the event was delayed for a bit. Warren says this will be held outside and will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting#The Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Schuylkill County, PATimes News

Schuylkill Fair opens Monday

Paul Kennedy, president of the Schuylkill County Fair, is excited for the event’s return. “The Schuylkill County Fair is for all of Schuylkill County, not just for the agricultural community or the south end residents. We truly do have something for everyone, whether you are a motor sports enthusiast, a foodie, a live music enthusiast or someone looking for family fun,” he said Wednesday.
Perryton, TXperrytonherald.com

BLESSED BOUTIQUE RIBBON CUTTING

BLESSED BOUTIQUE RIBBON CUTTING—Members of the Perryton Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce gathered recently to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for A Blessed Boutique, located at 211 S. Ash. Pictured are, from left, front row, Carson Eisenman, Jerry Don Eisenman, Colton Eisenman, Olivia Eisenman, Angela Eisenman, Becky Reeves, and Tanisha Anderson; and back row:,Ana Hernandez, Bob Campbell, Shirley…
Genesee County, MITri-County Times

Ribbon cutting for CJW Chimney Sweep

Surrounded by staff and community members, Chuck Weber, owner of CJW Chimney Sweep cuts the ribbon to celebrate his business. Holding the ribbon at left is George Kullis, Holly Township supervisor and at right is Richard Kinnamon, Holly Chamber of Commerce director. CJW Chimney Sweep is at 15213 N. Holly Rd., Holly. Business phone is (810) 681-9532.
Oneonta, ALblountcountian.com

Canaan Acres ribbon cutting

On Friday, July 23, Blount-Oneonta Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony (above) to welcome Canaan Acres wedding/event venue to Blount County. This serene venue, just off Highway 27 near Oneonta, is open for business and can host small or large events such as weddings, birthday parties, family reunions, Christmas parties, and corporate events, as well as provide a […]
New Hyde Park, NYtheislandnow.com

Ribbon cutting for Orange Theory Fitness Center

On Friday, July 23rd, The Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for a new member of the business community. Baldur and Marian Dujmovits had the Grand Opening for their third Orange Theory Fitness Center. Their first is in Carle Place, the second is in the King Kullen shopping center in Garden City Park, and this brand new one is located at 1706 Lakeville Road in New Hyde Park.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Playground Ribbon Cutting Tuesday

The new playground at Simpson Park has been open for several weeks, but Tuesday morning, the City of Chillicothe will have the official ribbon cutting for the playground located near the Washington Street entrance. The Ribbon cutting will be held at 10:00 am and the public is invited.
Massena, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Massena Intake Park ribbon cutting

The state’s $3 million improvement project at Massena Intake Park is officially complete and NYPA officials joined local and state leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony July 23. Cutting the ribbon for the expanded Massena Intake Boat Launch facility is, from left, Massena Town Council member Sue Bellor, Judge Eugene Nicandri, State Senator Patty Ritchie, Massena Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy, Louisville Town Supervisor Larry Legault, New York Power Authority CEO Gil Quiniones, and Regional Manager Bryant Bullard. For more, see story here. NCNow photo.
Mchenry, ILmchenrytimes.com

Ribbon Cutting Ashley Schoer Foxy's on July 30

McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Come out and meet the team at Foxy's, look around their shop, join in on the ribbon cutting fun, smile for the picture, and sign Foxy's ribbon!. Location: Foxy's is located at 3733 W. Elm St. Mchenry, IL 60050. Date/Time...
Napoleon, OHCrescent-News

Napoleon Family Vision holds ribbon-cutting

Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Napoleon City officials were on hand Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Napoleon Family Vision’s new 5,000 square feet office building located at 1804 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Pictured from left are: Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, Optometrist Dr. Elizabeth Bower, Optometrist/Owner Dr. Rachel Bostelman, CFO Brian Bostelman, Henry County Chamber of Commerce Director Joel Miller, Chamber member Lori Siclair, Napoleon City Councilman Ken Haase, Jake Kaufman — project manager for Rupp Rosebrock Construction, and Napoleon City Council President Joseph Bialorucki.
Johnston, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

After budget cuts, Johnston’s library perseveres

Libraries are incredibly important to the communities they serve. Volunteers are incredibly important to the libraries they serve. Following a decision by town government to cut the budget at the Marian J. Mohr Memorial Library, the need for volunteers, and patrons, has never been so great. “With less budget, it's...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Urban Thrift cuts the ribbon

Thursday marked the grand opening of Urban Thrift and Opportunity Center at 236 N. Seventh St., Steubenville, where a traditional ribbon-cutting heralded the latest addition to the Seventh Street Plaza owned by Urban Mission Ministries. It was relocated into the renovated space after having been at 644 Market St., Steubenville, since April 2018. On hand for the ceremony were, front, from left, volunteer Georgia Lopresto; the Rev. Ashley Steele, the mission’s executive director who offered welcoming words and an overview of the center; Tricia Maple-Damewood, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce president; Laura Rauch and Jennifer Cesta, chamber ambassadors; Tiffany Beckwith, store manager; Justice Slappy, assistant store manager; and volunteer Monica Miller; and back, volunteer Walter Lambertson; and Terrence Rainbow, director of the mission’s JOSHUA program who aided in the renovations. Urban Thrift is closed on Sunday and Monday and open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Urban Thrift offers a variety of items for sale while also serving as an opportunity center for youth and adults with barriers to employment gaining valuable work experience through job training, volunteer opportunities and specific programming for individuals seeking a fresh start to life. (Photo by Janice Kiaski)
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Looking for Diversity in the Children’s Book Collection at the Bedford Free Public Library

How accurately does the Bedford Free Public Library’s (BFPL) children’s book collection reflect the demographics of the community?. Librarian Jess Dyment undertook a “diversity audit” of the collection in the fall of 2020 as her final project toward her Master of Library and Information Studies (MLIS) degree from the University of Rhode Island, which she received in December. With the building closed during the pandemic, it was a fortuitous time to conduct such an exercise since much of the study involved manually looking at the 12, 714 books audited.
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Special Events Center opens with ribbon cutting

MONROE — The newly-minted Special Events Center opened on Thursday, July 22, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Union County Commissioners Richard Helms (chairman) and Jerry Simpson spoke as well as Assistant County Manager Patrick Niland. Dr. Dale Monks with the N.C. State Extension, Kaleb Rathbone with the NC Department of Agriculture and Shawn Harding with NC Farm Bureau also shared their thoughts.
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks reopening of Beulah Park

A quick snip from a pair of oversized scissors marked the grand reopening of Beulah Park following months of renovations. Alison Eggers, the city's parks and recreation commission chair, was joined by Gary and Janice Quist, of Roseburg, to officially cut the ribbon. The Quists live a few houses down...
Hiddenite, NCHickory Daily Record

Ribbon cutting held at Rocky Springs Supply

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday, July 16 at Rocky Springs Supply LLC, located at 3841 Rocky Springs Road in Hiddenite. Local officials, owner Ray Lail and his friends and family participated in the symbolic event for the new lawnmower and power equipment sales and service business. “Rocky Springs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy