Carina Kuo: “Be open to suggestions”

By Dave Philistin
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe open to suggestions. We deeply value the relationships we have with our clients and it’s because we welcome an open and honest dialogue with them that allows us to gain a deeper understanding of what we could do to improve our products and services. In recent years, Big Tech...

Businesstheleadernews.com

A wealth of suggestions

Are you rich? Some Americans are. They are billionaires. Oh, sure, percentagewise there aren’t that many, but they own a lot. Get this: By the start of 2021, the richest 1 percent of Americans held 32 percent of the nation’s wealth, its highest level since these records began in 1989. Meantime, the bottom 50 percent held just 2 percent of the nation’s wealth. Here’s another lopsided stat: 54 percent of all stocks are owned by that 1 percent, and much of the rest by the next 9 percent. We receive this news from Karen Petrou, the managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, and the author of “Engine of Inequality: The Fed and the Future of Wealth in America.” Petrou notes that, despite the blow to our economy because of Covid-19, the rich are getting even richer. Since the start of 2020, the bottom 50 percent gained $700 billion in wealth. But this is a pittance compared with the mammoth gains for the richer: In the same period, the richest 1 percent gained $10 trillion.
Businessprotocol.com

Big Tech’s company towns

Your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from SpaceX's effect on a tiny Texas town to lessons everyone should learn from Wikipedia. The Best of Protocol. Brownsville, we have a problem, by Anna Kramer. This is the story of what happens...
TechnologyThrive Global

Lawrence Kosick: “Use Tech To Empower”

Use Tech To Empower — There is a reason the expression “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” is so popular. The most sustainable social impact comes from giving people the tools and knowledge to grow, and technology can play a big role in this.
BusinessThrive Global

Dhruvil Sanghvi Of LogiNext: “Build processes”

Build processes — This is one of the most critical points that I observed in companies that are built for scale. And this is a mantra which is hard coded in me now. Everything we do at LogiNext has a process and can be replicated to implement at scale. From hiring to tech infrastructure to marketing strategies, everything has a template which is flexible but has a process.
Aerospace & Defensetelegraphherald.com

Letter: Earthly dilemmas should take precedent over space exploration

I’m happy that billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson are taking over the U.S. space program, since it’s never been cost-effective. Their goal is to make space travel affordable, while colonizing the moon and surrounding planets. Eventually, the billionaires hope to mine irreplaceable natural resources that they...
EconomyThrive Global

Tess Cox of TC&A: “We ALWAYS seek to be engaged”

We ALWAYS seek to be engaged. At any point, if someone on our team disengages, it is a “yellow flag” that we need to seek further clarity and understanding when communicating with one another. Full engagement is the desired outcome for us all and it is energizing when we are communicating with one another, being fully present, caring about the outcomes and desiring what is best for us all.
EconomyThrive Global

Jeff Peroutka Of Pror Marketing: “Listen and trust yourself”

Listen and trust yourself. It’s crucial when it comes to business. When I started my first business, this one teacher taught classes in creativity and innovation. It was just about creating something that has never been done before. One time I came up to him after class, gave him my idea, and he ripped it to shreds. Wow, I was stunned. This teacher was a journalist for Forbes. He was a creative director under Steve Jobs. This well-decorated guy and I didn’t know what to do.
BusinessThrive Global

Geoff Crain of Kingstar Media: “Preparation”

Preparation. Planning is very important. Establish the strategy, creative and media plan. Optimize. Constantly look for ways to improve performance. From creative iterations to landing page improvement, there are several ways to improve a digital campaign. Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using...
EducationThrive Global

Adrian Le’Roy Devezin Of Empowr: “Even though it’s a nonprofit, it is still essentially a business”

“Even though it’s a nonprofit, it is still essentially a business.” When I first started Empowr, I was on a mission to find as many donors as possible. Upon hearing this advice, I realized that I could not rely on donors. I had to create a self-sustaining nonprofit. I then decided to develop Empowr’s new sustainability program that makes app and services to support the black community.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.

