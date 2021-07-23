Dr. Ashleigh Kennedy: “Stay healthy physically and emotionally”

It has been a year full of “pivots,” not just at work and home, but with our health and how we take care of ourselves. Whether you’ve developed a new meditation routine, learned to make every bread imaginable, stopped exercising when gyms closed, changed your eating habits, developed a newfound love for at-home spinning, lost weight, gained weight or not put on real pants in months, it’s safe to say your health and wellness habits have recently changed. It’s also safe to say that we all deserve a break. Many people are finally feeling comfortable enough to go on vacation again, which is a step toward better health. Now is the time to re-familiarize with airport etiquette, road trip snacks and packing strategies. It can also be helpful to have a refresher on how to maintain the healthy habits you’ve developed, or cultivate some new ones while you’re away (there is often no better time!). Here are some of my top tips for maintaining and/or cultivating healthy habits while on vacation.