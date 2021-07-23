Dr. Ashleigh Kennedy: “Stay healthy physically and emotionally”
Stay healthy physically and emotionally. Building a company takes a huge toll on the founder. If you are not healthy your company, investors, and your customers are being shortchanged. Staying healthy means setting boundaries, making time to exercise, and sharing your journey with others in the same boat. This has been very hard during the pandemic but as we move into a post-pandemic world, we are learning to work smarter. At Neurovine we are putting clear boundaries in place to protect our time off and we are challenging each other with healthy goals and mindsets.thriveglobal.com
